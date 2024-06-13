TGPSC Gr-1 Mains from October 21 to 27

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Wednesday announced that the Group-1 Mains examination will be held from October 21 to October 27.

The examination will be conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates can choose to answer the papers, except for General English in the Mains, in English, Telugu, or Urdu, as per their preference. Candidates will have to write all six papers in the chosen medium once the language has been selected. Writing the examinations in alternative languages is not permitted. Any variation in language from paper to paper will be considered invalid.

The TGPSC had previously announced the question paper pattern for the Group-1 Mains in 2023. It’s worth noting that the General English examination will be qualifying in nature, and the marks obtained in this paper will not be considered for the purpose of ranking candidates.

For Group-1 aspirants, it is obligatory to take all the written exam papers. If an aspirant is absent from any paper, it will result in disqualification.