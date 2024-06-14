ED filed a case against KCR, Harish and KTR too will be booked soon: MedaK BJP MP Raghunandan

SANGAREDDY : MedaK BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao on Thursday said that the BRS leaders will definitely face criminal charges and court cases for perpetrating corruption during their 10-year rule in the state.

He was speaking at an event organised in Medak by the BJP leaders to felicitate him on his election as an MP from the constituency.

Addressing the gathering, he said: “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already registered a case against (BRS president) K Chandrasekhar Rao in sheep distribution scam.”

“In the coming days, cases would be registered against former ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao and former collector P Venkatram Reddy in different scams,” he added.

Quoting a Telugu proverb Mundu undi musalla panduga (roughly translated to ‘the real troubles will be waiting in future’), he said: “All the BRS leaders who indulged in corruption will be facing police and court cases very soon.”