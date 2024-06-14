Five arrested as Telangana police bust prostitution racket

HYDERBAD : In a joint operation, Task Force sleuths along with Punjagutta police busted an organised prostitution racket and arrested five persons — two organisers, two sub-organisers and a customer — on Thursday. Six women victims were rescued.

The police seized 18 different mobile phones, two laptops, two tabs, 45 debit/credit cards, three passbooks, 25 Aadhaar cards, seven PAN cards and several chequebooks and SIM cards, which were allegedly used in the commission of the offences.

According to the police, the main accused — K Surya Kumari and K Vijaya Sekhar Reddy — are habitual organisers of prostitution. They were engaging female victims from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Tripura in organised prostitution, the police said.

Sekhar Reddy created an online database of customers who reached out to them and made arrangements for the customers to meet with the victims in a lodge.

“Surya Kumari used various payment methods and logins to transact with the customers, thereby concealing her original identity,” said Task Force DCP S Rashmi Perumal.