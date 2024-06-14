New fire stations to come up across Telangana, old ones to be upgraded

HYDERABAD : The state government has taken steps to strengthen the fire department to meet the challenges of modern times. Steps have been initiated to strengthen the department with Rs 190.14 crore funds to equip it with new technology and advanced equipment to respond swiftly during fire accidents.

According to an official release, of Rs 190.14 crore, the Union government will release Rs 142.61 crore and the state government will provide Rs 47.53 crore funds. These funds will be released soon and those will be utilised by 2026.

With Hyderabad being recognised as a global city, the construction of multi-storied buildings of 100 to 200 metres is in full swing. When accidents occur in tall buildings, modern machines are required to initiate quick relief measures during disasters in industries and rural areas. Realising this, the state government has decided to strengthen the fire department. As part of this strategy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is focused on this department, the release said.

New fire department buildings will be constructed in Chennur, Nizamabad Rural, Palakurti, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Wyra, Kothakota, Maktal, Kodangal, Aleru, Khanapur, Motkur and Jadcharla.

Fire stations will come up at at Medchal-Malkajigiri, Chandrayanagutta, Jubilee Hills, Amberpet, Rajendranagar and Shadnagar. Single-vehicle stations at Alampur, Maqtal, Station Ghanpur, Narsapur, Husnabad, Dornakal, Kalvakurti, Pinapaka, Balkonda, Dharmapuri, Nandipet will be upgraded to two-vehicle stations.