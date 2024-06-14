No salaries for six months, 104 services staff struggle to make ends meet in Telangana

NALGONDA : The para medical staff of 104 ambulance services working in various primary health centres of the state are struggling to make ends meet as they have not been paid salaries for the last six months.

These services, which were started in 2008, were cancelled by the previous BRS government in 2021. However, the government issued orders accommodating 1,350 para medical staff and drivers from these services in various primary health centres in the state.

In the past, through these services, various types of medical tests used to be conducted for people living in rural areas and if necessary, they were taken to the district central hospitals.

Under these services, two lab technicians, a pharmacist, a data entry operator, a driver and a security guard are employed for every 104 vehicle.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a pharmacist said: “We have not received our salaries since the new government was formed in the state.”