Telangana government to strengthen network of blood banks

HYDERABAD : The Health department will soon take measures to strengthen the network of blood banks in the state, beginning with the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), which has been functioning for over 60 years.

A decision to this effect was taken by Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha during a review meeting he held with senior officials.

During the meeting, the minister sought details of the 63 blood banks operated by the state government and also directed the officials to upgrade the components of the 14 best-performing blood banks.

The decision was taken on the occasion of the World Blood Donation Day, which is observed on June 14, for which the minister asked the health department to conduct blood camps and awareness programmes and also to increase blood reserves.

Health secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner of Family Welfare Department RV Karnan, Director of Medical Education N Vani and IPM Director Shiva Leela were present on the occasion.