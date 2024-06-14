Telangana withdraws 25 lakh Telugu textbooks mentioning KCR as CM

HYDERABAD : A day after they were distributed to lakhs of students across the state, the School Education department on Thursday withdrew over 25 lakh Telugu textbooks from Class I to SSC, as well as SSC workbooks, as the foreword mentions K Chandrasekhar Rao as the chief minister.

However, the decision to withdraw these books has snowballed into a political controversy with former education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy finding fault with it.

The School Education department is now in a dilemma on what to do with these withdrawn books in which the foreword mentions not only KCR and Sabitha, but also former education ministers K Srihari and G Jagadish Reddy.

The officials who distributed the books on the first day of the reopening of the school on Wednesday, took the textbooks back from the students across the state while the undistributed textbooks were kept in safe custody.