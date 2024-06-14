Woman's lover kills 22-month-old baby to clear path for illicit affair in Telangana

SURYAPET : A man who brutally tortured and killed a 22-month-old child to clear an obstruction to an illicit relationship came to light in Suryapet district on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Chivvenla SI Venkat Reddy said, Navyashree (23) from Satapur village of Renjal mandal, Nizamabad, was married to Lakshman from Gundaram village a few years ago.

They had two daughters: the elder, Arunya (4), and the younger, Mahanvi (22 months). Meanwhile, Navyashree had been having an affair with Bollenka Aravind Reddy from Gundaram village for the past seven months.

A month ago, Navyashree took her two daughters and moved with Aravind Reddy to Ailapuram village in Chivvemla mandal, Suryapet district. However, Aravind acted cruelly, claiming that Mahanvi was a hurdle to him spending time alone with Navyashree, and severely beat and burned the baby.

Unable to control his anger, Arvind Reddy killed the child by hitting her head on the ground while she was sleeping on Tuesday night. Suryapeta CI Surender Reddy and SI Venkat Reddy registered a case, reached the scene, and are conducting an investigation.