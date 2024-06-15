Adivasis in Telangana-Chhattisgarh forests fear Maoist booby traps

KHAMMAM: Adivasis living in the forests of Telangana-Chhattisgarh border have complained to the police about Maoists planting explosives and booby traps in the area, creating panic and causing injuries. The tribals have appealed to the police for protection.

Based on these complaints, the police conducted searches in forest areas and found many booby traps and landmines.

Kothagudem SP B Rohith Raju stated that leaders of the banned Maoist party pretend to be helping the tribals but are actually endangering their lives. The innocent tribal people living in these border areas are suffering due to Maoists atrocities, resulting in serious injuries, he said.

The SP urged the tribal people living in these areas to be vigilant. He questioned why the public does not address the injustices faced by the tribals when counter-actions occur.

The SP added that Maoist leaders, who claim to fight for the tribals, have taken control of the border areas, fortifying the forests.

To prevent the innocent tribal people from moving, booby traps and IEDs are being installed in the tribal areas and they are making themselves vulnerable, the SP said.