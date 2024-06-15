Hyderabad set to become first city to achieve 100 per cent sewage treatment

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is on the verge of achieving a major milestone in sewage treatment with the completion of four new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Nagole, Khajakunta, Fathenagar and Vennelagadda.

These STPs are set to undergo trial runs by the end of this month. Another four STPs at Nallagandla, Mullakathuwa Cheruvu, Shivalaya Nagar and Palapitta Park are expected to be ready by August.

The completion of a total of 31 STPs will make Hyderabad the first city in India to achieve 100% sewage treatment. Currently, no city in the country treats even 40% of its sewage. Of these 31 STPs, seven have already been commissioned, including those at Durgam Cheruvu, Kokapet, Miralam Site-I, Pedda Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu-1, Miyapur-Patelcheruvu and Safilguda.

The newly completed STPs at Nagole (320 MLD), Khajakunta (20 MLD), Fathenagar-1 (133 MLD), and Vennelagadda (10 MLD) contribute to a total treatment capacity of 1259 MLD. The project, costing an estimated `3,866 crore, aims to treat 100% of Hyderabad’s daily sewage output of around 2,000 MLD by the end of this year.

The government plans to wrap up the work on the STPs at Nallagandla (7 MLD), Mullakathuwa Cheruvu (25 MLD), Shivalaya Nagar (14 MLD), and Palapitta Park (5 MLD) by August 2024. Additional plants at Attapur-1 (64 MLD), Ramacheruvu (30 MLD), and Rainbow Vista (43 MLD) are expected to be ready by October 2024, with Attapur-2 (40 MLD) and Amberpet (212.5 MLD) by December 2024.

39 new STPs under AMRUT

In a parallel effort to rejuvenate the Musi River and develop environmentally friendly zones, the Water Board has initiated the construction of 39 STPs under the AMRUT-2.0 Tranche-III scheme. The Union government has approved sewerage projects worth Rs 3,849 crore, with Rs 645 crore in central assistance.

Of these 39 STPs, one will be in the GHMC limits under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, while the remaining 38 will be implemented in ORR ULBs under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The proposed locations and capacities for these STPs include Ameenpur (28 MLD), Tellapur (31 MLD), ICRISAT (24.50 MLD), Uskebavi (100 MLD), and several others, ensuring widespread coverage. Once these sewage treatment projects are ready, Hyderabad will set a new standard in urban wastewater management and significantly reduce pollution and promote environmental sustainability, the Water Board said.