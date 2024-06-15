Telangana: 20-year-old beaten to death over land disputes

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old man was beaten to death on Thursday by his half brothers and other family members, including uncles, over a familial land dispute in Utkoor mandal, Narayanpet.

According to the Utkoor police, the incident happened around 12 pm in Chinnaporla village when the deceased, Guvvali Sanjeev Appa, was intercepted by the family members of his grandfather’s first spouse. He belonged to the Schedule Caste and was a farmer.

A senior officer from the Utkoor police station stated that Sanjeev’s grandfather married two women and had three sons, one with the first spouse and two with the other one.

“He (the grandfather) owned a total of nine-acres of land and is said to have distributed it equally among the three sons. However, the family of the first wife alleged that Sanjeev’s father and his uncle inherited more land than them. While Sanjeev and his family were on their way to the fields, they were stopped and accused of cheating. The matter escalated into a brawl,” the officer told TNIE.

The incident came to light when the visuals of the incident surfaced on social media on Friday. In the clips, at least four men could be seen thrashing Sanjeev with a beam of wood while a woman tried to stop them.

Sanjeev was rushed to Mahabubnagar Government General Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, said the police.

A case has been registered with the Utkoor police under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) against a total of seven accused. However, no arrests have been made so far. “We are investigating the matter,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-II, Hyderabad, G Sudheer Babu On Friday issued suspension orders of Bijja Srinivasulu, sub-inspector, Utkoor Police Station for showing negligence over immediately addressing the issue. Additionally, disciplinary proceedings against the SI might be initiated against the IG in the coming days.