Telangana woman hurt in Maoist mine blast at Karreguttalu temple

MULUGU: A woman on Thursday sustained grievous injuries when a pressure mine planted by Maoists exploded while she was visiting a Shiva temple near Bedham Gutta in Karreguttalu forest area. The woman, identified as Darra Sunitha (35), is a resident of Chokkala village.

She was shifted to Bhadrachalam for treatment.

The pressure mine was planted to kill the police force, who go for combing operations there, said the police.

Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr P Shabarish stated that common people, pilgrims and devotees are also being attacked by the maoists by planting landmines.

Maoists know that every year the devotees of Venkatapuram and Wajedu mandals go to Karregutta for darshan in June but still they plant the landmines, denying their right to enter the forest, he added.

Civil rights activists should visit the family members of the victims and condemn such incidents so that these incidents don’t happen again.

Anyone who looks suspicious in the village should be reported to the police, said P Shabarish.

Maoists couple surrenders

A Maoist couple from Warangal district surrendered before Karimnagar CP and Warangal in-charge CP Abhishek Mohanthy, in Karimnagar on Friday. The CP said that they were the members of the Maoist Central Committee and the Telangana Committee. Tikka Susmita alias Chaita (27) worked as a Central committee member, while Madakam Dula worked as a Protection committee member. Susmita joined the Maoist party after completing her Intermediate. Her father, Sudhakar, was a Maoist sympathiser. In 2016, she joined the Maoists in the presence of Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar in Chhattisgarh. Madakam Dula, who studied up to fifth class, is from Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh. In 2015, he joined the Maoist party with encouragement from a Jogi area committee member. Dula and Susmita fell in love, got married and later surrendered as they lost faith in the Maoist ideology. On the occasion, CP handed over DDs worth `4 lakh to each of them.