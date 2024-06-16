ASHA workers in Hyderabad protest over pending salaries

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers gathered at the health commissioner’s office in Koti on Saturday, demanding the prompt release of the pending salaries and regular timely payments.

The workers highlighted that their salaries have been delayed for the past three months, impacting their financial stability as they receive payment only at month-end.

They pointed out that salaries were released on time under the previous government, but noted that they have been facing delays since the Congress government took office.

Speaking to TNIE, R Santhosha, state president, ASHA Union, said, “We have been demanding for the timely release of our salary and not at the end of the month. During the previous government, our salaries were getting credited on the 1st of every month. But now this is the third month in a row since the new regime has come to power that we have to take to the streets to get our dues paid.”

Workers from various districts including Medak, Sangareddy, Bhupalapally, Jangaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad participated in the sit-in protest.

Santhosha further said that the Congress had promised a fixed monthly salary of Rs 18,000 and had said that it would be implemented after the MCC was lifted.

The workers also demanded the promised job security certificates, jobs to those eligible for the Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), ex-gratia, health card, ASHA registes, job charts among other demands.