Be ready to tackle any eventuality during monsoon, Revanth Reddy tells officials

HYDERABAD: Directing officials to ensure all possible steps are taken to ensure citizens do not face inconvenience during the monsoon season, Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asked them to be ready to respond to emergency situations. Revanth also instructed the officials to connect all CCTV cameras inside the Outer Ring Road to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) as soon as possible.

Revanth visited the ICCC along with other ministers. During his visit, he gave instructions to the officials on the measures to be taken in view of the onset of the rainy season.

The CM also directed the officials to take the ORR as a unit for implementing disaster management plans. The CM and ministers enquired about the measures being taken to establish a system that ensures officers of all departments work in tandem when faced with emergency situations.

Officials said that 141 flood prone areas have already been identified and measures have been taken for flood prevention. They said that they were setting up water harvesters to prevent water logging. “Strict measures are being taken to prevent water from accumulating on the road,” the officials told the chief minister.

Revanth instructed them to take measures to avoid traffic jabs through physical policing. He also asked officials to give traffic alerts through FM radio.

The CM directed the officials to take up recruitment of home guards, to ensure there is no shortage of personnel to solve traffic problems.