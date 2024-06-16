Medak clash: Situation under control, say Telangana police

MEDAK: Tension prevailed in Medak after BJP workers allegedly discovered 40 cows at an education institution associated with a particular community near Jambikunta on Saturday. They were allegedly rescued and left to graze near a pond situated nearby. Subsequently, saffron party workers launched a protest alleging that the bovines were brought to the town for slaughter before Bakrid.

They said that they would release the cows only after a veterinarian performs medical tests and determines that the bovines are in a sound state of health. The local police are believed to have been conducting the necessary tests.

Meanwhile, another group also staged a counterprotest which has reportedly led to widespread clashes and vandalisation of public property by both sides. It is alleged that many shops along the main road and windows of parked cars were destroyed. Several traders shut their shops early as the clashes and attacks spread across the town.

Earlier in the day, when saffron party workers staged a protest in front of the Medak PS, members of another group are reported to have come to the spot and began clashing. Meanwhile, the police had to resort to lathicharge to dispel the protesters.

SP Bala Swamy toured the town and brought the situation under control. Police picketing has been set up at all sensitive places. Meanwhile, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi was in touch with senior cops to ensure peace in Medak. “I spoke to Medak SP as well as other officials,” he added.

He alleged that members of a community objected to a certain practice and surrounded the neighbourhood said to be consisting of members of another community. The MLA also alleged that the shops and houses of a community was being targeted.