Telangana: V Hanumantha Rao threatens fast if Dalits in Keesara are deprived of lands

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday said that he would go on an indefinite hunger strike if the state government failed to resolve the land-related issues pertaining to a few Dalit families in Keesara of Medchal district.

The veteran leader said that he had brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, the veteran Congress leader became emotional while demanding justice for the Dalits whose lands he alleged were alienated. “Indira Gandhi gave these lands to the Dalits in 1981. However, these lands were alienated after the death of the landowner with the help of Revenue officials. If this is truly Indiramma Rajyam, the lands of Dalits given by Indira Gandhi should be given back,” Hanumantha Rao said. He said that he brought the issue to the notice of CCLA and HMDA officials but they were dodging the matter under various pretexts.