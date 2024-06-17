Comprehensive overhaul of ‘down-in-dumps’ BRS

HYDERABAD: As reported by TNIE on May 21, 2024, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will be focusing on overhauling its party structure following the loss in the 2023 Assembly election and the rout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Well-placed sources in the party said that BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao plans to revamp the party from the village to the state level within a month.

The BRS, which governed Telangana for nearly a decade and championed the state’s formation since 2001, faced a demoralising defeat in the recent elections, losing power in the state and failing to secure a single Lok Sabha seat. This has prompted the party supremo to go back to the basics and strengthen the party foundations by restructuring its internal organisation.

Party insiders said that KCR aims to dissolve existing committees at all levels—village, mandal, constituency, district and state—and appoint new politburo members and two working presidents. Currently, KT Rama Rao is the sole working president, but the plan is to replace him with two leaders representing the SC and BC communities.