Comprehensive overhaul of ‘down-in-dumps’ BRS

HYDERABAD: As reported by TNIE on May 21, 2024, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will be focusing on overhauling its party structure following the loss in the 2023 Assembly election and the rout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Well-placed sources in the party said that BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao plans to revamp the party from the village to the state level within a month.
The BRS, which governed Telangana for nearly a decade and championed the state’s formation since 2001, faced a demoralising defeat in the recent elections, losing power in the state and failing to secure a single Lok Sabha seat. This has prompted the party supremo to go back to the basics and strengthen the party foundations by restructuring its internal organisation.
Party insiders said that KCR aims to dissolve existing committees at all levels—village, mandal, constituency, district and state—and appoint new politburo members and two working presidents. Currently, KT Rama Rao is the sole working president, but the plan is to replace him with two leaders representing the SC and BC communities.
The reestablishment of a 15-member politburo, including senior MLAs and former ministers, is also on the agenda. The BRS (then TRS) had an active politburo before 2014 but it was not reappointed after the party came to power in the state. The reinstated politburo is expected to play a crucial role in future decision-making.
Additionally, the BRS plans to infuse youth into its ranks by ensuring that at least 50% of the new committee members are young leaders. This is aimed at invigorating the party with fresh energy and ideas. The BRS also intends to revitalise its frontal units—such as the Students Wing, Farmers Wing, Singareni Karmika Sangam, Women’s Wing, and IT Wing—by appointing young leaders to these positions to actively address relevant issues.
As part of the preparation for the upcoming local body elections in the state, KCR has reportedly instructed Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, and other senior leaders to compile a shortlist of candidates for appointments at all levels of the party hierarchy.
Talking points
Critics within the BRS had been demanding a revamp of the district leadership and a more active engagement of original BRS members who have been sidelined
Senior BRS leaders are also calling for a comprehensive reorganisation of the party structure and engagement of ‘original’ party members and younger leaders
They say the focus should be on building a strong organisational base and actively involving second-level and booth-level leaders