Domestic workers in Telangana demand comprehensive legislation and minimum wages

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of International Domestic Workers Day on Sunday, the Telangana Domestic Workers Union (TDWU) demanded comprehensive legislation for domestic workers in the state including the right to Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF) and effective implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act.

Speaking to TNIE, TDWU president Ann Joseph said that 5,000 to 6,000 women are employed as domestic workers in Hyderabad city alone. “We are demanding minimum wages along with rights like ESI and PF,” she added. Pointing out that many domestic workers do not have their own houses, Joseph said the government should allot houses for domestic workers in urban locations.

Another demand put forward by the Union is that working hours of domestic workers engaged in child care should be limited to 10 hours. This will ensure domestic workers have the time to take care of their own households, Joseph said.

International Domestic Workers Day marks the adoption of International Labour Organisation Convention 189 concerning decent work for domestic workers. India is yet to ratify the convention.

A letter about domestic workers not being allowed to use lifts in apartments will be given to the GHMC, said TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin