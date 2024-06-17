JNTU in Hyderabad warns students against staging unreasonable protests

HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has taken cognisance of the constant discord between the university colleges and students over a range of issues, including the academic and hostel facilities.

In a notice issued to the principals of JNTUH colleges by the registrar on Saturday, the university advised the college principals to attend to the issues related to students “from time to time and address issues immediately which can be resolved with minimum care without any delay”.

The circular also instructed the students to submit a representation to the respective college principals related to the academic and hostel issues.

Further, warning of a strict action against students for resorting to agitation or protest over any given issue, the circular said that the students must allow a feasible time for a given issue to be resolved.

“Students are advised not to take any agitation/rally instantly, which causes disturbance to the healthy academic environment in the campus. If any such incidents take place hereafter in the campus, it will be reviewed seriously, which will come under the undisciplined attitude of the students,” the varsity circular read.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior JNTUH official said, “We have been facing the challenge of students taking to protests over even minor issues without allowing time for the college administration to address the issue. This has been disturbing the academic environment in the campuses and affecting other students as well who are nowhere involved.

“ We are very much willing to resolve the issues of the students but we want the students to maintain discipline and decorum in the institutions and not take to agitation even over slightest of the issues,” the official added.