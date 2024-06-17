KTR demands comprehensive probe into NEET irregularities

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday criticised the handling of the NEET exam by the Union government, stating that the confusion surrounding the test has dashed the hopes of students of becoming doctors.

He condemned the Union government for its inaction despite reports that NEET question papers were being sold in Bihar for up to Rs 30 lakh each and several arrests already being made. Rama Rao accused the Union government of shirking its responsibility and adopting a lackadaisical attitude towards NEET from the outset.

On Sunday, the BRS working president wrote an open letter to the NDA government demanding a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities and strict action against those found responsible for these irregularities.

He alleged that despite numerous allegations and suspicions surrounding the prestigious NEET exam, the Narendra Modi government has not yet responded, which he said was unacceptable. Rama Rao questioned why the prime minister, who frequently holds discussions with students about exams, has remained silent on such a critical issue as NEET.

He stressed that despite numerous complaints from students, the Union government has not responded. Rama Rao expressed surprise that the Union government ignored the issue until the Supreme Court intervened and noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) provided unusual responses when questioned.