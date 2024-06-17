LPG distributor asked to pay Rs 20 lakh over 2017 blast that claimed two lives

HYDERABAD: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad, has ordered Bindu Gas Service, a distributor of Indane Gas, and three other parties to jointly pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for supplying a defective gas cylinder to the complainants, leading to leakage and a massive explosion. The accident, which occurred in Neredmet in March 2017, caused the deaths of two people.

The compensation amount is to be paid along with an interest rate of 9% per annum from December 2017 until the date of realisation.

The complainant, Gundla Rakesh Babu, stated that his sister switched off the kerosene stove after the gas cylinder was delivered. However, when she opened the cylinder cap and fixed the regulator to the stove, gas leaked and spread over the kerosene stove, causing a huge explosion.

At the time, the delivery boy had stepped outside to get change for the payment he received from Babu’s mother. After hearing the screams of Babu’s sister and mother (the other victim), he returned and sustained minor burn injuries.

According to the procedure, the delivery person must thoroughly check the cylinder in front of the customer upon delivery. However, the commission noted that there was no evidence this was done. The bench emphasised that the gas leakage should not have occurred when the victim was putting the regulator on the gas cylinder, indicating that the cylinder was defective.

Consequently, the commission concluded that the cylinder was not properly checked by the representative of Safilguda-based Bindu Gas Service and ordered it and the other three parties to pay the compensation.