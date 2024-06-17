Telangana ministers assure government support for kin of girl raped, murdered in Peddapalli

PEDDAPALLI: Following the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl by a Bihar native in Katnapalli of Sultanabad mandal, several ministers and senior Congress leaders visited the victim’s family on Sunday.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya aka Seethakka, Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna and MLA Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao assured them that the government was committed to ensuring that the accused is punished for the crime.

Later, speaking to the media, Sridhar Babu said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has emphasised that he takes this matter very seriously and is committed to ensuring justice for the victim and her family.

Terming the offence ‘atrocious’, he said the incident left him in pain while reasserting that the government would ensure that the maximum possible punishment is given to the accused. Seethakka said the state government stands by the victim’s family. “CM Revanth is invested in the case. He will take measures to speed up the investigation and ensure that the accused is punished severely,” she added.