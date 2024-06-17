Telangana: Probe ordered into PPAs on request of Jagadish Reddy, says Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the state government ordered a judicial inquiry into the power purchase agreements only on the request of former Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy in the Assembly.

He also said the judiciary would do its job if BRS leaders failed to join the inquiry.

Speaking to the media at Bonakal in Madhira, Vikramarka said: “Our government discussed the power situation in the Assembly after releasing a white paper. Some members said that the state suffered losses during the previous government. Jagadish Reddy, who participated in the discussion, repeatedly asked for a judicial hearing on the issue of power purchase. As Leader of the House, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that he would order a judicial inquiry to ensure transparency.”

He said that all this is part of Assembly records.

“When the former minister asked for a judicial investigation, his party colleagues praised him. There is no bias on our part,” Vikramarka said, adding that once an inquiry was ordered and a commission appointed, the government was no longer involved. He also recalled that even leaders like Indira Gandhi had appeared before inquiry commissions.

“For the last 10 years, there has been no effort to resolve issues related to the Revenue department. Dharani was introduced only to benefit a few persons,” Vikramarka said.

He said that the government will decide on Dharani after seeking the opinion of the people on the report submitted by the committee set up to look into the portal. “The aim is to ensure that the revenue system is cleansed so that it is complete, transparent and accountable,” he said.

Jeevan Reddy questions KCR

Senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy, in response to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s letter to the Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission, demanded to know who KCR was to ask the retired judge to step down. Speaking to the media at the party office here on Sunday, Jeevan Reddy alleged that KCR was threatening and insulting the Commission though he indirectly accepted his guilt. The MLC also questioned why a thermal project was proposed to be constructed at Yadadri instead of at Ramagundam where the coal mines are present. He added that the transportation of coal from Ramagundam to Yadadri will put a financial burden of Rs 40,000 crore on the state

TPCC senior vice-president hits out at former CM

TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan on Sunday said that the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s “unprecedented” letter to Justice Narsimha Reddy commission was to avoid investigation by Justice PC Ghose about Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. He added that it is unforgivable to write a letter with contemptuous remarks and said strict action must be taken against KCR. “A person who has been CM for 10 years has lost his sense and is demanding Justice Narasimha Reddy to step down from the Commission. This is proof of his arrogance and egoism,” he said. KCR still thinks that he is the only genius, knows everything and that he is above the law, Niranjan added.