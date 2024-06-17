Telangana: We expect Justice Reddy to step down, says Jagadish Reddy

HYDERABAD: Former minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said that the BRS expects Justice L Narasimha Reddy to step down as head of the Commission constituted to probe allegations of irregularities in the power purchase agreements with Chhattisgarh.

Asserting that the BRS has respect for Justice Narasimha Reddy, the pink party MLA said that after being appointed to head the commission, the retired judge “has changed”.

Speaking to reporters here, Jagadish Reddy said that Justice Narasimha Reddy came before the media and expressed the opinions of the BJP and Congress. “How will he judge before concluding the inquiry? In any case, judgements by the Electricity Regulatory Commission are final, and not reports or verdict by a commission. “

The former minister said that regarding the PPAs, the BRS government signed agreements only with public sector companies. “The BRS government purchased power for Rs 3.9 per unit which is a lower price than what Karnataka and Kerala paid to purchase power,” he said.

Jagadish Reddy also maintained that the BRS regime gave the responsibility of constructing the Bhadradri and Yadadri thermal power plants to BHEL, a public sector company, that too transparently.

He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was working as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The BJP and Congress are conspiring against KCR,” Jagadish Reddy said.