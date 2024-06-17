Telangana witnessed light to moderate rains

HYDERABAD: The state experienced light to moderate rains at isolated places across many districts on Sunday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Adilabad, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nirmal, Jangaon, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy and Siddipet districts and neighbouring areas experienced light to moderate rains and thundershowers with surface winds of around 40 kmph.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in the Jayashankar Bhupalapally district at 65.8 mm. Hyderabad also experienced light rains in some parts including Hayathnagar, Saidabad, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Saroornagar and Chandrayangutta.

The IMD said that a trough is passing over the Rayalaseema region to the Bay of Bengal due to which the state will continue to receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers for the next seven days and a yellow alert has been issued for the two days.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rain or thundershowers towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 26°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be westerlies at a speed of around 6-10 kmph.