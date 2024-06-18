Cyberabad traffic police book 349 for drunk driving in single night 'special drive'

HYDERABAD: In a single night, as many as 349 persons were booked for drunk driving across different locations in Cyberabad by the traffic police.

The police on Saturday had organised a special large-scale drive by deputing 28 teams to keep a check on drunk driving.

The special drive was held between 6.30 pm on Saturday and 2 am on Sunday. Among the 349 persons who were caught drunk driving, 253 of them were driving two-wheelers, the police noted.

Reports show that most cases were booked in Madhapur (74), Gachibowli (58), Rajendranagar (36), Kukatpally (32) and Raidurgam (30). “We deployed about 17 to 18 teams within a 2-km radius around Madhapur, Gachibowli and Raidurgam surroundings,” Cyberabad’s Joint Commissioner of Traffic Joel Davis told TNIE.

“We regularly conduct drunk driving tests and increase such checks during the weekends. But this special drive is not an everyday occurrence and we do this only once in a while due to issues in logistics,” Davis said.

On Saturday night, the traffic police surrounded exit roads and randomly did a check on those who were travelling from areas near restro-bars and pubs.