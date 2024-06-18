KR Suresh Reddy named BRS PP, Rajya Sabha floor leader

HYDERABAD: BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao replaced K Keshava Rao with KR Suresh Reddy as BRS Parliamentary Party leader and also floor leader of BRS in Rajya Sabha.

The BRS chief handed over the letter to this effect to Suresh Reddy on Monday. The party also sent formal letters to Rajya Sabha secretary-general and Lok Sabha secretary-general in this regard.

Keshava Rao recently left the BRS and joined the Congress. Suresh Reddy was sent to Rajya Sabha in 2020, after he joined the BRS from the Congress.