Passengers advocate for doors in TGSRTC buses to ensure safety

HYDERABAD: After the tragic death of Maseera Mehreen, a student, in Madhura Nagar last Friday, city passengers are advocating for the installation of doors on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TGSRTC)Ordinary and Metro Express buses to enhance safety measures.

Mehreen fell and ran over by the bus which she was trying to disembark. Passengers note an increase in bus crowds since the launch of Mahalakshmi scheme. They believe that installing and keeping doors closed would provide safety to the ones standing near the door.

Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, TGSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, said, “With so many passengers aboard, it is not possible for the drivers and conductors to manage the doors. But, we will be adding a fleet of 500 electric buses in the city and 125 diesel-run Metro Express buses soon.”

Commuters suggest passengers should avoid standing too close to doors or taking overcrowded buses. However, they said if the doors were installed and closed, passengers would also stop leaning from footboards.

Swaroop Varada, an IT employee at Rasoolpura, recalled his experience in the Karnataka capital saying, “In Bengaluru, bus doors are opened only at stops. It’s a good practice, that we can also adopt here.”

It is reportedly mandated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Bengaluru for the drivers and bus conductors to ensure that the back and front doors of the ordinary buses are closed before starting the bus. This norm was applied after a 14-year-old schoolgirl died after losing her balance and falling from a crowded bus in Haveri district.

A bus conductor at JBS told TNIE, “It would be difficult for us to ensure that the doors closed all the time along with managing the crowd. The time consumed by a single trip will increase.”