Telangana government told to appoint petitioner as junior assistant based on merit

HYDERABAD: Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court has directed the state of Telangana, represented by its chief secretary (GAD), principal secretary (Energy department) and chief general manager of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) to appoint petitioner T Gopal as a junior assistant-cum-computer operator based on his merit.

This decision has to be executed without reference to the Presidential Order issued by the chief secretary, specifically GO 124 dated August 30, 2018, and GO 132 dated September 1, 2018, along with all consequential benefits.

Justice T Madhavi Devi was hearing a writ petition filed by T Gopal, an unemployed individual, challenging the action of the chief GM of TGSPDCL.

The impugned proceedings, dated April 9, 2021, pertained to the post of junior assistant-cum-computer operator and the implementation of the Presidential Order in the notification dated September 28, 2019. Gopal argued that this action was illegal, arbitrary, discriminatory, unjust, unfair, unlawful, and unconstitutional. He claimed it violated Articles 14, 16, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India and principles of natural justice, contending it was contrary to the Presidential Orders issued by the chief secretary.