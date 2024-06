HYDERABAD: Telangana electricity companies suffered a loss of around Rs 6,000 crore due to the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Chhattisgarh, according to state government estimates.

As per the contract, the price per unit is only Rs 3.9. Yet, the purchase of this electricity has further worsened the financial condition of the state power companies, sources said.

“So far Telangana has purchased 17,996 million units of electricity from Chhattisgarh. The disbursements made till now are Rs 7,719 crore. The dues to be paid to Chhattisgarh are Rs 1,081 crore. Transmission line charges are Rs 1,362 crore. If all these are calculated, the cost per unit is Rs 5.64. It seems that an additional burden of Rs 3,110 crore has been incurred,” they explained.

The dispute between the states is still unresolved in the matter of arrears. Telangana says that only Rs 1,081 crore is due, but Chhattisgarh power companies claim that the outstanding amount is Rs 1,715 crore. The Chhattisgarh firms have approached the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity and filed a complaint.