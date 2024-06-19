BRS fears two new developments may further erode its vote share

HYDERABAD : After the drubbing it suffered in the recent Lok Sabha elections, leaders of the BRS are now reportedly concerned about two new developments, which they fear may further weaken the pink party in the state.

They are believed to be spending sleepless nights over the Congress government’s decision to implement farm loan waiver scheme and the possibility of the BJP appointing a BC leader as its state unit president.

The BRS has been targeting the Congress government, accusing it of not fulfilling its poll promise of waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. But Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that his government will implement the waiver by August 15.

The BRS now seems to be worried over the CM’s announcement because if the government implements the scheme, the pink party is likely to be further weakened with a portion of its vote share shifting to the grand old party.

The leaders of the BRS fear that their party might lose its support base in rural areas, especially that of farmers. It is most likely to affect its prospects in the upcoming urban and local body elections.

Some farmers have already expressed their disappointment with the BRS as it had not fully waived the Rs.1 lakh loan of ryots during the last five years of its rule. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the vote share of the BRS was just 16 per cent while the Congress secured 40 per cent and BJP 35 per cent.

Loss of BC votes to BJP?

The BRS is also worried over the BJP’s reported plan to appoint a BC leader as its Telangana unit chief. The saffron party will most likely pick Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajendar for the post.

Rajendar, who belongs to Mudiraj community, has a good following among the BC voters. He also served as a minister and an MLA when he was with the BRS between 2004 and 2021.

The BRS is concerned that if Rajendar becomes the state BJP president, a section of BRS’ BC voters as well as its second-rung leadership may shift their loyalties to the saffron party.

If the BRS loses its hold on BCs and farmers, its vote bank will be further eroded, say political observers.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP has been focusing on attracting the BC voters. During the 2023 Assembly elections, it also promised to make a BC leader the chief minister of Telangana if it wins in the elections.