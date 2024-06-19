Hyderabad: 30-year-old tries to kill partner with screwdriver, attempts to end his life

HYDERABAD : A 30-year-old man attempted to kill his 24-year-old romantic partner and distant relative with a screwdriver at her residence in Chatrinaka on Tuesday. When the police barged in to rescue the woman, he slit his left wrist in a bid to end his life. However, the cops rescued both of them and shifted them to a private hospital. Later, a case under charges of attempted murder was registered and he was arrested. “He has now been sent to prison,” the police said.

“The woman, Saavya, is in the process of getting a divorce with her previous husband, Arshad. She told the accused, Manikantha, that if their marriage were to be legal, he would have to wait for some more time,” a police official said.

Manikantha and Saavya are distant relatives and had become close in recent times. Reportedly, Saavya’s mother had also given her approval for their marriage. Meanwhile, Manikantha suspected that she had become friends with someone else. “Around 9 am on Tuesday, he followed her to her house and found her speaking with someone over the phone. Angered over this, he used a small screwdriver that was available at the victim’s house and stabbed her in the chest and face,” the cop said, adding that he also tried to strangle her.