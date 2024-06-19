Outdated ITIs upgraded to help youth: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for an Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) at the Mallepally Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here. The Mallepally centre is one of the 65 ITIs that would be upgraded to ATCs.

The government has already entered into a 10-year MoU with Tata Technologies to upgrade the 65 ITIs. While the total cost of upgradation is Rs 2,324.21 crore, the state government’s share is Rs 307.96 crore (13.26%) with Tata Technologies contributing the remaining amount.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said the government’s aim was to provide employment opportunities to youth. Revanth pointed out that outdated programmes introduced 40–50 years ago were still being used in the institutes.

“My strong belief is technical skills will provide more job opportunities,” Revanth said and added that certificates alone would not increase living standards. “While I was constructing my house, many civil engineers came forward to work as site supervisors for Rs 15,000 per month. But the skilled and experienced construction worker asked for Rs 60,000. If you want to get better opportunities, you should have technical skills,” he added.

The government will provide financial assistance to those trained at ATCs to establish their own businesses.

The CM said girl students should also join ITIs to undergo skill development training. “I am holding the portfolio of employment generation. I will monitor closely and review the performance of ATCs every month,” he added.

4 lakh people to be trained in next 10 years