Owaisi to Congress government: Why is state seeing communal clashes after 10 years?

HYDERABAD : Asking why communal incidents are taking place in Telangana after 10 years, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday stressed that the Congress government should take stringent action against the accused in the recent communal clash in Medak over alleged transportation of cows for slaughter ahead of Bakrid.

Addressing a post Eid-al-Adha gathering, the five-time parliamentarian from Hyderabad asked the state government to take serious note of the issue. “I hope the Congress government in Telangana will take note of this incident. Why are such incidents happening here after 10 years?”

Accusing the BJP of spewing hate through such incidents, Owaisi suggested that the state government should draft a Bill similar to the Prevention of Communal Riots Bill introduced by the Manmohan Singh-led government and implement it as a law.

“Around four months ago, a similar incident occurred in Sangareddy. If such incidents keep happening, then [they should remember that] 2028 (state elections) is not far away. That is why the Congress government needs to take a serious note of such matters. Only then can the miscreants be stopped,” he said.

The MP also questioned the inaction of local police during the whole episode. “I am surprised why the police did not act immediately. If they would have acted immediately, then such a situation would not have taken place. The miscreants even damaged a clinic and car of a doctor who was treating patients irrespective of their religion. He should be reimbursed by the government.”

Raghunandan accuses cops of bias in dealing with Medak riots case

Alleging that the police were acting against only one group in the Medak riots case, BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday demanded that those responsible for the violent incidents be arrested immediately. Raghunandan, who met the recently arrested BJP workers in court here, said: “Police are arresting people belonging to one group while letting off those from the other group.”

He warned that if the Medak district police fail to conduct an impartial probe into the riots and punish the culprits, they will face the same fate as that of fellow cops who are accused in the phone-tapping case. “It’s a shame that police failed to arrest those who insulted the woman ASI by using abusive language. Even those fully cooperating with police in Medak town were called to the station and made to sit in the station for hours,” he said.

The MP wanted to known why police failed to arrest Arif, who he said was the main culprit behind the riots. In which hospital was Arif admitted after allegedly getting injured, he asked. Raghunandan promised to get all the arrested BJP leaders and activists released within 24 hours.