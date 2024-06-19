Prices of tomatoes continue to soar in Telangana, touch Rs 100 per kg

NIZAMABAD : The price of tomatoes continues to soar in Telangana with per kg costing Rs 100 in retail vegetable shops in Nizamabad town as of Friday. The price is likely to increase in the coming day.

Officials at the Nizamabad Agricultural Market Yard predict that this situation will persist for another month. Green chillies are priced between Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg, and other vegetables are also expensive, with most costing more than Rs 50 per kg.

For instance, ladies’ fingers and ridge gourds are priced at Rs 40 per kg. The prices of all vegetables, including onions, have risen. Nizamabad Market Yard officials have stated that because farmers are not cultivating vegetables and are opting for other crops, the supply of vegetables from Nizamabad to the market has reduced, leading to price hike.

Some farmers who are growing crops are selling their vegetables on the roadside rather than bringing them to the market yard, resulting in almost zero arrivals. As a result, traders are purchasing vegetables from other places and bringing them to Nizamabad for sale in the wholesale market.

Officials mentioned that tomatoes are coming from Madanapally, Andhra Pradesh, while green chillies are being sourced from Madhya Pradesh.