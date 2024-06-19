Rs 20K crore will given to farmers under PM-KISAN, says Somanna

KARIMNAGAR : Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V Somanna said that about Rs 20,000 crore will be credited into the bank accounts of 9.6 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. As part of the 17th phase of first instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, a special event was organised at Jammikunta Krishi Vignana Kendra on Tuesday.

Presiding over the programme, Somanna said that the scheme was launched in Uttar Pradesh in February, 2019 to provide crop investment assistance to the farmers.

Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute

Zone X Officer Dr Sheikh N Meera, who was present on the occasion, said: “Our country has the highest number of small and marginal farmers in the world, say around 80 per cent. This scheme has been initiated to give them a helping hand financially.” Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and District Collector Pamela Satpathy were also present on the occasion.