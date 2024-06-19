Rusted tawas, cockroaches in hostels in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Cfs, Task Force team in TG along with ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ conducted inspections in Hostels and PGs in Madhapur area on Tuesday to find them operating without FSSAI licence and in unhygienic conditions.

At Sindhu Jaddu Women’s hostel, the team found expired chilli powder and open dustbins. At Om Sri Sai Nandha Deluxe Men’s hostel, the team found workers chewing gutkha while cooking and serving. Usage of synthetic colours, expired hing powder and rotten vegetables. Unhygienic kitchen with presence of cockroaches and rusted dosa tawa. Soy sauce sample failed in spot test.

At Tanusri Grand hostel, the team found an unhygienic kitchen with the presence of cockroaches, open dustbins and rusted dosa tawa. Tomato sauce and chilli sauce samples failed in spot tests. At Om Sri Sai Nanda hostel the team found open dustbins. At SR Ladies hostel , working area and refrigerator were unhygienic.