Telangana: Implementation of Clinical Establishments Act a priority, says Damodar Rajanarasimha

HYDERABAD : Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Tuesday announced that the government’s top priority is to implement the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, which was introduced by the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

During an interaction with select media at his residence, he criticised the previous BRS government for failing to implement the Act during its 10-year rule. He also outlined plans for the health sector with the Congress government at the helm of the state for six months now.

As per the Ministry of Health, the Clinical Establishments Act was enacted by the Union government aiming to regulate all clinical establishments in the country by prescribing minimum standards for facilities and services.

Additionally, the government plans to establish task forces for the food, drugs and clinical establishments departments to ensure compliance with relevant acts, thereby strengthening public health and safety.

To increase transparency, the state government will require private hospitals to display treatment charges on boards, helping patients understand the costs they will incur. This move, the minister said, will encourage the public to turn to government hospitals for treatment.

Rajanarasimha said that as many as 74 new trauma centres will be built within 30-35 km section of accident prone areas on highways to provide first aid and medical care in case of any road mishaps. Further initiatives include establishing elderly care, palliative cancer care with mobile phone screenings and neonatal care centres in every mandal to strengthen primary healthcare.

In response to a question by TNIE on the state having the highest rate of C-section in the country, the minister responded, “We are aware of the issue. But extensive awareness needs to be created, especially in rural areas and some districts, which have the most C-sections, as they are mostly due to deep-rooted beliefs of people.”

Regarding plans on the Osmania General Hospital building, the minister stated that since the matter is still pending with the high court, the government will decide after the court’s decision. However, plans are ready for both the new and old site.

He also said that the government has sanctioned the remaining eight government medical colleges which were proposed by the previous government and that recruitments at various positions will be conducted soon.