Telangana Junior Doctors Association calls for statewide strike from June 24

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has called for a statewide indefinite strike across all government colleges from June 24 due to pending demands that the health department has allegedly not addressed despite multiple representations.

In a statement released by T-JUDA on Tuesday, doctors said that they met Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr N Vani to submit an official strike notice, continuing from the previous strike withheld on May 21.

The T-JUDA has specifically demanded a green channel for timely disbursement of stipends to junior doctors, house surgeons, postgraduates and senior residents. They also seek the appointment of students who have completed super-speciality as assistant professors on contractual basis with a monthly salary of `1.25 lakh.

Additionally, doctors demand that the government adhere to fair admission practices for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh students and not allow 15% seats for AP students in the medical colleges across Telangana.

They also call for enhanced security for doctors at government medical colleges and hospitals, hostel facilities for PG students as per the NMC norms and a new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building, amongst other things.

JUDA stated that the government previously cited MCC as a reason for not issuing new orders. However, with the elections now over, the government’s continued neglect of their demands has forced them to call for a strike, it added.

TGGDA urges general transfers of doctors

The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) on Tuesday urged the state government to undertake the general transfers of the doctors immediately. It suggested that the transfers should be carried out in such a way that the schooling of the doctors being transferred will not be affected