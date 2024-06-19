Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority issues notices to developers over RERA violations

The promoter/developers have been directed to explain within one week from the date of receipt of this notice, as to why action should not be initiated against them for volition of Section 3(1) of the RERA Act-2016, failing which necessary action shall be initiated as per rules in force.

As per section 4 (1) of the RERA Act, 2016, “Every promoter shall make an application to this authority for registration of the real estate project in such form, manner within such time and accompanied by such fee as may be specified by the regulation made by this authority” and as per rule 1(2) of TGRERA Rules, 2017, the real estate projects approved on or after January 1, 2017, must be registered with TG-RERA.

As per section 3(1) of the RERA Act, 2016, “No promoter shall advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase in any manner any plot, apartment or building, as the case may be, in any real estate project or part of it, in any planning area, without registering the real estate project with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority established under the said Act.”