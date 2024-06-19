Telangana: Tweet trouble pushes SPDCL into a corner

HYDERABAD : The TGSPDCL on Tuesday landed in hot water following a woman’s post on social media alleging that the Discom staff came to her residence and asked her to delete an earlier post on X about power cuts.

“Power cut ayyindhi ani complaint chesthe intiki ochhi mari tweet delete chepisthunnaru pai nundi pressure undhi ani. What kind of government is this? [When I lodged a complaint about power cuts, the staff are coming to our residence and asking us to delete the tweet as they face pressure from higher-ups],” she posted on X. When it went viral, the woman restricted her posts.

TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Ali Faruqui denied the allegations. Speaking to TNIE, the CMD said there was no policy of asking customers to delete complaints on X. He said that the Discom did not give any instructions to the staff to ask people to do so. “We receive hundreds of tweets everyday. But we never ask the consumers to delete them. The staff seek the address of the consumer only to rectify the problems in power supply,” the CMD said.

Responding to the woman’s tweet, BRS working president KT Rama Rao had posted on X: “Nincompoops who can’t solve basic issues are frightened when people start questioning them. Shame on the Energy Department and @tgspdcl for harassing citizens who have raised their voices demanding better services. Is this the “Change” that was promised.”