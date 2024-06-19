Three held with 26 grams of MDMA in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Acting on a tip-off, the LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) along with Vanasthalipuram police arrested three persons and seized 26 grams of MDMA, a psychedelic, from their possession. Sources said that seven others, including the Bengaluru-based supplier, are absconding. Teams have been deputed to trace them, they added.

The accused were identified as A Bharath Reddy, 21, Whickyath, 19, and Tanneru Hemanth Kumar, 25. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Tarun Joshi said, “After dropping out from a prominent engineering college, Bharat started leveraging contacts in Bengaluru. He started procuring MDMA at Rs 1,200 per gram and sold it for Rs 5,000. His network extended to Whickyath and the duo sold it together.”

Speaking to TNIE, Tarun said, “Bharat utilised WhatsApp calls to avoid call detection and created groups on his phone to disseminate information about the drugs to his clients. He was also using courier services to send drugs to his consumers.”

These peddlers are lately using VOIP, including WhatsApp, Snapchat and Signal applications, to make calls which will not be detected through mobile towers, the CP added.