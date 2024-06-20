Telangana

AP government requests DoPT to return IAS officers from Telangana

N Chandrababu Naidu seeks new administrative faces, prompting the repatriation move for officers working in Telangana.
VV Balakrishna

HYDERABAD: Some IAS officers, allocated to Andhra Pradesh but working in Telangana, are likely to meet officials from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in Delhi on Friday.

According to sources, the AP government on Tuesday requested the DoPT to send all AP cadre officials working in Tela ngana back to Andhra. This development follows N Chandrababu Naidu's assuming charge as AP chief minister.

The sources said that Naidu wanted new faces in the administration and transferred some IAS officers on Wednesday. However, the officers working in Telangana are unwilling to go to Andhra. They have decided to meet the DoPT officials to request to keep them in Telangana. Currently, around eight All India Service (AIS) Officers allocated to Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation are working in Telangana. Four officers allocated to Telangana are working in Andhra.

