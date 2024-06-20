Sparks in Malaysia Airlines flight engine mid-air, passengers safe

HYDERABAD : A Malaysia Airlines flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur was forced to return to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) after sparks began emerging from the engine mid-air. As many as 138 passengers were on board flight MH199 when it made the emergency landing.

A video clip, recorded by one of the passengers, of sparks coming out from the engine went viral following which the airline confirmed that the flight returned due to a “technical snag” in the engine.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, took off from RGIA at 12:45 am and returned at 3:19 am, over two hours later.

Without commenting on the reason leading to the incident, the Sepang-based airlines said in a statement: “Malaysia Airlines can confirm that flight MH199 returned to Hyderabad due to an issue with one of the engines during climb after takeoff. The aircraft landed safely at the RGIA at 3:21 am local time; all passengers and crew disembarked safely.”