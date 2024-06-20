Hyderabad to begin regional ring road construction in October

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the state government is planning to lay the foundation for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in October and start the expansion works on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in December.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that the target is to complete the RRR works within three years.

The minister said the repairs and maintenance works on all roads in the state would be completed shortly.

The construction of buildings for TIMS hospitals would be completed soon, he said and added the R&B officials would soon conduct a meeting with Health department officials on this aspect.

Stating that the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway was a deathtrap and the government intends to start the six-laning works on this highway, he said the state government hopes to get the Central funds sanctioned for this project.

He also said that the government is trying get `5,600 crore funds for Hyderabad-Vijayawda and Hyderabad-Bengaluru green field roads.

Stating that the work on the Uppal, Kompally and Amberpet flyovers have been pending for several years, the minister said that he directed officials to complete the Amberpet flyover works in the next three months.

He said that the detailed project report on the proposed Telangana Bhavan in Delhi was being prepared and that it would have 24 floors.

The R&B minister also said that the government will once again convene an all-party meeting to discuss the construction of new buildings at the Osmania University General Hospital.