Hyderabad Transport Department takes action against employees for liquor consumption

HYDERABAD : The Transport department on Wednesday announced that the outsourcing employee facing allegations of liquor consumption inside the office was terminated by the service provider.

Officials said the employee, E Suresh, has been blacklisted from joining any organisation in the future and a police complaint is being filed against him. Charges are also being framed against Motor Vehicle Inspector Mohd Ghouse Pasha for dereliction of duties and violation of conduct rules and the employees working in the District Transport Office, Mahabubabad, for dereliction of duties.

Additionally, a police complaint is being filed against Regional Transport Authority (RTA) agents Madhu and Sadik for bringing liquor to the outsourcing employee.

The Transport department said the process of listing out outsourcing employees who have completed more than three years in the same office is being carried out. The department said that such irregularities will not be tolerated in the future and stern action will be taken against the employees and outsourcing employees.