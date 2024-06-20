Journalist Revathi Pogadadanda faces legal action over alleged false power outage tweet in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Based on a complaint by TGSPDCL senior assistant M Dileep, the LB Nagar police on Wednesday registered a case under IPC Section 505 and Section 66D of the IT Act against Revathi Pogadadanda, a journalist.

The complainant alleged that Revathi spread false information about a power outage in the LB Nagar area via her X handle @revathitweets.

‘False claim’

According to the complaint, Revathi tweeted about a seven-hour power outage in LB Nagar, which he claimed was false.

“After checking substation data from the past six months, there has been no such power interruption,” the complaint said. Dileep accused Revathi of intentionally defaming

the state government and TGSPDCL and requested action against the journalist for spreading false propaganda and making the incident viral on social media.

On Tuesday, Revathi tweeted about a woman’s experience with a TGSPDCL lineman. In her tweet, Revathi recounted the woman’s claim that the lineman threatened her to remove her post about the prolonged power outage. She questioned the intimidation in her tweet, which is believed to have triggered the complaint. Responding to the complaint, Revathi told TNIE: “I have consulted my lawyer and will file a quash petition. I have evidence to fight this case.”