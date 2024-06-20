Journalist Revathi Pogadadanda faces legal action over alleged false power outage tweet in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Based on a complaint by TGSPDCL senior assistant M Dileep, the LB Nagar police on Wednesday registered a case under IPC Section 505 and Section 66D of the IT Act against Revathi Pogadadanda, a journalist.
The complainant alleged that Revathi spread false information about a power outage in the LB Nagar area via her X handle @revathitweets.
‘False claim’
According to the complaint, Revathi tweeted about a seven-hour power outage in LB Nagar, which he claimed was false.
“After checking substation data from the past six months, there has been no such power interruption,” the complaint said. Dileep accused Revathi of intentionally defaming
the state government and TGSPDCL and requested action against the journalist for spreading false propaganda and making the incident viral on social media.
On Tuesday, Revathi tweeted about a woman’s experience with a TGSPDCL lineman. In her tweet, Revathi recounted the woman’s claim that the lineman threatened her to remove her post about the prolonged power outage. She questioned the intimidation in her tweet, which is believed to have triggered the complaint. Responding to the complaint, Revathi told TNIE: “I have consulted my lawyer and will file a quash petition. I have evidence to fight this case.”
Revathi mentioned that she had received offers of assistance from Congress leaders but chose to handle the matter independently. She also drew parallels to the case against journalist Vinod Dua, who faced charges for criticising the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 response, which were eventually dismissed.
TGSPDCL said that it is defending its reputation against false claims, while Revathi says she is standing by her right to report.
Shocking, says KTR
Reacting to the police action, BRS working president KT Rama Rao wrote: “Shocking state of affairs in Telangana: What right has the @TelanganaCOPs got to intrude and issue veiled threats to a journalist who raised a genuine concern about citizens plight with respect to electricity? Is the police department running Energy department or is it just plain police raj where you will file cases on anyone who raises questions in social media? Any answers @TelanganaDGP Garu or @RachakondaCop ???(sic)”.