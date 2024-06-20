Karimnagar child granted lifetime free bus pass after birth at bus station

KARIMNAGAR: A lifetime free journey pass has been granted to the child who was delivered at Karimnagar bus station a few days ago. On Wednesday, TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar announced this at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad and commended the RTC Karimnagar staff for quick action.

It may be recalled that Karimnagar RTC staff assisted a pregnant woman, Kumari, who developed labour pains while waiting for a bus to Bhadrachalam at Karimnagar bus station. The RTC staff immediately called a 108 ambulance, but as the labour pains intensified, the women staff stepped in and successfully performed the delivery.

The mother and child were later shifted to a government hospital and are both safe. RTC women staff members Saidamma, Lavanya, Sravanti, Bhavani, Renuka, Rajanikrishna, and Anjaiah were praised for their spontaneous actions by the MD.