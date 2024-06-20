Man arrested for allegedly attempting to assault and killing 12-year-old daughter

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly attempting to sexually assault his 12-year-old daughter and killing her when she resisted his advances.

On June 7, he filed a complaint with the police alleging that she had gone missing. The young girl’s decomposed body was found in a forest area on June 14. Upon finding the girl’s body, the police formed four teams and intensified the probe.

Based on CCTV footage, they identified that the victim’s father had taken her into the forest at 10.02 am on June 7. But when he came out of the forest area at 10.14 am, the girl was not with him.

During the investigation, the police learnt that the accused is addicted to liquor and pornography. He had migrated to the city along with his family only a fortnight before the incident. “On June 7, he lured his daughter in the guise of collecting firewood from the nearby areas and then took her into the forest,” Miyapur police said.

However, when he tried to take advantage of her, the 12-year-old resisted strongly. Afraid that she would reveal it to his wife and others, he hit her until she fell unconscious and then killed her using a boulder to her head and left the place. Later, the accused returned to the crime scene to check if she was dead.