Telangana

Police arrest 37 for communal violence case in Medak, Telangana

Special police teams are actively searching for eight remaining suspects identified via CCTV footage.
Two days after the communal violence in Medak over the alleged transportation of cows for slaughter.
Two days after the communal violence in Medak over the alleged transportation of cows for slaughter.File Photo
Express News Service

MEDAK : Two days after the communal violence in Medak over the alleged transportation of cows for slaughter, the police have registered cases against a total of 45 individuals involved in the clashes.

Medak DSP Rajesh reported that 37 people have already been arrested and taken to jails in Sangareddy and Medak, while eight other accused are absconding.

Rajesh stated that the accused were identified based on the videos recorded by CCTV cameras in different parts of the town and the videos taken by the police on the day of the incident. Special police teams have launched a search operation to nab the remaining suspects, he added.

He noted that the arrested individuals are from both communities and assured that the situation in the town is under control. Police patrolling is still ongoing.

cow slaughter
Medak
communal violence case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com